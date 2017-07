St Medan Golf Club

Ladies Championship

Results

Champion for 2017 with a gross score of 85+88=173 was Evelyn McLellan. Runner up was Liz Maiden with 88+86=174.

The Morton Trophy (handicap) was won by Alison Graham 63+75=138 and runner up was Elsie McKillop with 74+69=143

Lady Captain Muriel Duncan is pictured with the winnersand runners-up in the St Medan Ladies Championship played on Monday and Tuesday last week.

