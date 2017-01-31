Castle Kennedy win Galloway Cup

The Galloway Cup, sponsored by James Gordon Ltd, of Whauphill, Castle Kennedy and Castle Douglas, was won in style last Friday night at Stranraer Ice Rink by the Castle Kennedy CC rink skipped by Hammy McMillan, who routed the Trevor Harrison’s Leswalt CC team 13-1 in an all-Rhins final.

Hammy’s team of Blair Haswell, Hugh Parker and Beth Parker, won four games of the knock-out competition that involves rinks from the Stewartry Province as well as the Galloway Province and the Rhins o’ Gallowa’ Province.

A total of thirteen rinks entered the competition, and by the semi-final stage the four left standing, three were from the Rhins, with Jim Cannon from Wigtown the only Galloway Province representative.

At the close of play, Galloway Province Vice President Drew Paton congratulated the winners and commiserated with the runners-up. He then asked Janette Sloan, the Rhins secretary to present the magnificent trophy to the winners along with prizes of slate curling stone cheese boards. The runners-up got curling-themed mugs, pens and notepads.

A general vote of thanks, including for the generous sponsorship provided by James Gordon Ltd and for the work of the three province secretaries organising the competition, was delivered by Rhins President Norman Brown.

Results:

1st round - R Lammie, Logan 7 D McArthur, Minnigaff 3; S Groome Anwoth and Girthon 2 T Harrison, Leswalt 9; D Paton, Penninghame 4 B Roff, Kirkcudbright Country 6; N R Brown Stoneykirk BYE R Inger, Wigtown SCR; D McMiken, Buittle 6 P Wilson, Castle Kennedy 8; P Soriani, Glasserton 3 H McMillan, Castle Kennedy 6; G Adams, Kirkcowan BYE Twynholm SCR; J T Cannon, Wigtown BYE.

Quarter-finals - R Lammie 5 T Harrison 10; B Roff 2 N R Brown 12; P Wilson 3 H McMillan 8; G Adams 5 J T Cannon 8

Semi-finals - T Harrison 5 N R Brown 4; H McMillan 10 J T Cannon 1

Final - T Harrison 1 H McMillan 13

Winners - H McMillan, B Haswell, H Parker, B Parker (Castle Kennedy CC)

Runners-up -- T Harrison, J Agnew, H Dampney, N Wright (Leswalt CC)