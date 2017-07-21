Calgow show jumping results

Tuesday, July 18: Class 1 – X-Poles – Juniors: Lead rein - 1, Anna Graham and Sianlee Renegade; 2, Brook Stewart and Toffee; 3, Archie Burke and Toffee. Assisted - 1, Toni-Marie Morrison and Blossom; 2, Sara McConnell and Abbey. Non-assisted - 1, Marissa Burke and King

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors: 1, Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Sara McConnell and Abbey

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors : 1, Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Zoe McConnell and Abbey

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors: 1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; 2, Zoe McConnell and DeeDee; 3, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax. Seniors - 1, Maganne Jlooy and Charlie

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax. Seniors - 1, Lorna Wilson and Silvana

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Shy; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly

CLass 9 - 1.10m

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Shy; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly

Results - Tuesday, July 11:

Class 1 - X-Poles

Juniors: Lead rein - 1, Sophie Moore and Earnie; 2, Nicola Ward and Earnie; 3, Brooke Stewart and Toffee

Assisted - 1, Keera McClymont and Baby King

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors: 1, Chloe Maxwell and Willow; 2, Erin Finlay and Jake

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors : 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry; 2, Chloe Maxwell and Willow 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Seniors 1, Fiona Campbell and Macy

