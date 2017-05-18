Calgow show jumping results

After the rain clouds cleared on Tuesday, the sun came out in time for the weekly Calgow Equestrian show jumping classes.

There were some excellent performances during the evening from the X-poles through to the big jumps, which were up to one metre ten centimetres by the end.

Show jumping at Calgow will continue every Tuesday until September, and is open to all riders, so come along and join in the fun.

Results - Tuesday, May 16

Class 1 - X-Poles

Juniors:

Lead rein - 1, Archie Burke and Earnie; 2, Brooke Stewart and Toffee

X-poles assisted - 1 Sarah McConnell and Venis; 2, Danyon Gibbs and Ruby; 3, Marissa Burke and Ravyn

X-poles non-assisted - 1, Megan McIlwraith and Heather

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors:

1, Zoe McConnel and Dee Dee; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; 3, Nicole Cockburn and Laddie

Seniors -1, Hannah Burns and Venis

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee; 2, Leonnie Lang and Malky; 3, Madison Lochrie and Sunny

Seniors - 1, Donald Smith and Ruffy; 2, Hannah Burns and Venis

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Leonnie Lang and Malky; 3, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

Seniors - 1, Hannah Burns and Jazz; 2, Fiona Campbell and Charlie; 3, Donald Smith and Ruffy

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 2, Izzy and Casper; 3, Isla Campbell and Bob

Seniors - 1, Hannah Burns and Jazz; 2, Bradley Maxwell and Millie; 3, Fiona Campbell and Charlie

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly; 2, Isla Campbell and Bob; 3, Izzy and Emma Lee

Seniors - 1, Charlotte McDowall and Bubblegum; 2, Bradley Maxwell and Millie; 3, Bradley Maxwell and Fizz

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Izzy and Emma Lee; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly

Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue

CLass 9 - 1.10m

Juniors - 1, Izzy and Emma Lee

Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue