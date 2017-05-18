Calgow show jumping results

After the rain clouds cleared on Tuesday, the sun came out in time for the weekly Calgow Equestrian show jumping classes.
There were some excellent performances during the evening from the X-poles through to the big jumps, which were up to one metre ten centimetres by the end.
Show jumping at Calgow will continue every Tuesday until September, and is open to all riders, so come along and join in the fun.
Results - Tuesday, May 16
Class 1 - X-Poles
Juniors:
Lead rein - 1, Archie Burke and Earnie; 2, Brooke Stewart and Toffee
X-poles assisted - 1 Sarah McConnell and Venis; 2, Danyon Gibbs and Ruby; 3, Marissa Burke and Ravyn
X-poles non-assisted - 1, Megan McIlwraith and Heather
Class 2 - 40cm
Juniors:
1, Zoe McConnel and Dee Dee; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia
Class 3 - 50cm
Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; 3, Nicole Cockburn and Laddie
Seniors -1, Hannah Burns and Venis
Class 4 - 60cm
Juniors - 1, Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee; 2, Leonnie Lang and Malky; 3, Madison Lochrie and Sunny
Seniors - 1, Donald Smith and Ruffy; 2, Hannah Burns and Venis
Class 5 - 70cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Leonnie Lang and Malky; 3, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax
Seniors - 1, Hannah Burns and Jazz; 2, Fiona Campbell and Charlie; 3, Donald Smith and Ruffy
Class 6 - 80cm
Juniors - 1, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 2, Izzy and Casper; 3, Isla Campbell and Bob
Seniors - 1, Hannah Burns and Jazz; 2, Bradley Maxwell and Millie; 3, Fiona Campbell and Charlie
Class 7 - 90cm
Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly; 2, Isla Campbell and Bob; 3, Izzy and Emma Lee
Seniors - 1, Charlotte McDowall and Bubblegum; 2, Bradley Maxwell and Millie; 3, Bradley Maxwell and Fizz
Class 8 - 1.00m
Juniors - 1, Izzy and Emma Lee; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly
Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue
CLass 9 - 1.10m
Juniors - 1, Izzy and Emma Lee
Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue