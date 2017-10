Calgow Equestrian Summer League Show Jumping winners 2017

Last week saw the prizegiving at the end of theCalgow Equestrian Show Jumping Summer League for 2017.

Congratuations to all who took part.

X poles lead rein

1st Brooke Stewart on Toffee

2nd Rhianna Dodds on Earnie

X poles – assisted

1st Marissa McDowall on Ravyn

2nd Marissa McDowall on King

X poles Juniors

1st Megan McIlwraith on Heather

2nd Molly Bodle on Dice

X poles Senior

Louise Kerr and Tara

40cm assisted

1st Lyndsay Cannon on Apple

2nd Erin Finlay on Jake

40 cm

1st Keera McClymont on Strawberry Shortcake

2nd Lorna Cannon on Mac

50cm Juniors

1st Keera McClymont on Strawberry Shortcake

2nd Lorna Canon on Mac

50cm Seniors

1st Hannah Burns on Venus

2nd = Britney Hill on Beau / Shona McGibney on Happy Feet / Julie Pedley on Pepper

60cm Junior

1st Keera McClymont on Strawberry Shortcake

2nd Lorna Cannon on Mac

60cm Senior

1st Kayleigh McCulloch on Blossom

2nd Beth MacDonald on Miami Rhu

70cm Juniors

1st Caitlin Jolly on Roo

2nd Jodie Stewart on Ceefax

70cm Seniors

1st Hannah Burns on Jazz

2nd Beth McDonald on Miami Rhu

80cm Junior

1st Caitlin Jolly on Roo

2nd Jodie Stewart on Ceefax

80cm Seniors

1st Andrea Fitton on Blue

2nd Kayleigh McCulloch on Bandit

90cm Junior

1st Jade Stewart on Holly

2nd Isla Campbell on Bob

90cm Senior

1st Lorna Wilson on Silvana

2nd Bryony McCaw on Flyn

1m Junior

1st Jade Stewart on Holly

2nd Caitlin Jolly on Finn

1m Senior

1st Quinn Jolly on Blue

2nd Emma Dunne on Bandit

1.10m Junior

1st Caitlin Jolly on Finn

2nd Izzie Miller Smith on Emma Lee

1.10m Senior

1st Quinn Jolly on Blue

MOST IMPROVED JUNIOR – Nicola Robertson Memorial Trophy presented by Mrs Anne Robertson

Billy Burke

MOST IMPROVED SENIOR - Presented by Mrs Annette Somerville

Carol Gibson

LOONEY TUNES TROPHY – Presented by Mrs Dana Stewart for fastest round of the season

Caitlin Jolly

Photo 1 - 40cm assisted winner Lyndsay Cannon on Apple and 40 cm

winner Keera McClymont

Photo 2 - 60 cm junior winner Keera McClymont and 70cm junior winner Caitlin Jolly

Photos 3 - 60cm Junior Keera McClymont and 60cm Senior Kayleigh McCulloch

Photo 4 - most improved senior rider - Carol Gibson with Anne Jolly presenting

Photo 5 - 90cm Junior winner Jade Stewart with Jim McDowall presenting

Photo 6 - 1.10m Senior winner Quinn Jolly with Jim McDowall presenting

Photo 7 - 1.10m Junior winner Caitlin Jolly with Jim McDowall presenting

Photo 8 - 1m Senior winner Quinn Jolly with Jim McDowall presenting