Calgow Equestrian Show Jumping results

Some of the winners from the show jumping
It was a fine evening for the last round of the Calgow Equestrian Summer Showjumping league with the competitors keen to get as many points as possible ahead of the prizegiving this week.

Results - Tuesday, September 19:

Class 1 - X-Poles

Juniors:

Lead rein - 1, Rhianna Dodds and Earnie; 2, Archie McDowell and Toffee; 3, Martha Cannon and Apple

Assited - 1, Billy McDowall and Beauty

Non-lead rein - 1, Marissa McDowall and King; 2, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 3, Ryan Nixon and Dice

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors :

1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; 2, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 3, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake

Assisted - 1, Billy McDowall and Beauty; 2, Jenny Nixon and Ravyn; 3, Sophie Barclay and Ravyn

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mi; 2, Marissa McDowall and King; 3, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia ; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Lorna Cannon and Mac

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Rowen Allison and Blue; 2, Kirsty Fisher and Poppy; 3, Caitlin Jolly and Evie

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Rowen Allison and Blue; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly

Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue