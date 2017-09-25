Calgow Equestrian Show Jumping results

It was a fine evening for the last round of the Calgow Equestrian Summer Showjumping league with the competitors keen to get as many points as possible ahead of the prizegiving this week.
Results - Tuesday, September 19:
Class 1 - X-Poles
Juniors:
Lead rein - 1, Rhianna Dodds and Earnie; 2, Archie McDowell and Toffee; 3, Martha Cannon and Apple
Assited - 1, Billy McDowall and Beauty
Non-lead rein - 1, Marissa McDowall and King; 2, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 3, Ryan Nixon and Dice
Class 2 - 40cm
Juniors :
1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; 2, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 3, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake
Assisted - 1, Billy McDowall and Beauty; 2, Jenny Nixon and Ravyn; 3, Sophie Barclay and Ravyn
Class 3 - 50cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mi; 2, Marissa McDowall and King; 3, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake
Class 4 - 60cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia ; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Lorna Cannon and Mac
Class 5 - 70cm
Juniors - 1, Rowen Allison and Blue; 2, Kirsty Fisher and Poppy; 3, Caitlin Jolly and Evie
Class 6 - 80cm
Juniors - 1, Rowen Allison and Blue; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Kirsty Fisher and Poppy
Class 7 - 90cm
Juniors - 1, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly
Class 8 - 1.00m
Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly
Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.