Calgow Equestrian show jumping results

After the weather got the better of the riders last week, this Tuesday night’s show jumping competition was eagerly anticipated at Calgow Equestrian Centre, outside Newton Stewart.

The classes go from X-poles right up to 1.10m and new riders are always welcome, as are spectators.

Results from Tuesday, June 15

Class 1 - X-Poles

Juniors:

Lead rein - 1, Brooke Stewart and Toffee; 2, Charlie Ball and Toffee; 3, Archie Burke and Earnie

Assisted - 1, Marissa Burke and Ravyn; 2, Danhia Gibbs and Ruby

Non-assisted - 1, Molly Bodle and Dice

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors:

Assisted - 1, Marissa Burke and Ravyn; 2, Danhia Gibbs and Ruby

Non-assisted - 1, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Molly Bodle on Dice

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors :

1, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Lyndsay Cannon and Apple

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Lorna Cannon and Mac

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Rowen Allison and Blue

Seniors - 1, Kayleigh McCulloch and Bandit

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Evie Murdoch and Vice; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Caitlin Jolly and Roo

Seniors - 1, Holly Murdoch and Bailey

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Isla Campbell and McGinty; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Isla Campbell and Bob

Seniors - 1, Lorna Wilson and Silvana; 2, Bryony McCaw and Flynn; 2,

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Isla Campbell and Bob; 2, Caitlin Jolly and Finn; 3, Jade Stewart and Holly

Seniors - 1, Bryony McCaw and Flynn

CLass 9 - 1.10m

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn