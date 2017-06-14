Calgow Equestrian show jumping results

After the weather got the better of the riders last week, this Tuesday night’s show jumping competition was eagerly anticipated at Calgow Equestrian Centre, outside Newton Stewart.
The classes go from X-poles right up to 1.10m and new riders are always welcome, as are spectators.
Results from Tuesday, June 15
Class 1 - X-Poles
Juniors:
Lead rein - 1, Brooke Stewart and Toffee; 2, Charlie Ball and Toffee; 3, Archie Burke and Earnie
Assisted - 1, Marissa Burke and Ravyn; 2, Danhia Gibbs and Ruby
Non-assisted - 1, Molly Bodle and Dice
Class 2 - 40cm
Juniors:
Assisted - 1, Marissa Burke and Ravyn; 2, Danhia Gibbs and Ruby
Non-assisted - 1, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Molly Bodle on Dice
Class 3 - 50cm
Juniors :
1, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Lyndsay Cannon and Apple
Class 4 - 60cm
Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Lorna Cannon and Mac
Class 5 - 70cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Rowen Allison and Blue
Seniors - 1, Kayleigh McCulloch and Bandit
Class 6 - 80cm
Juniors - 1, Evie Murdoch and Vice; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Caitlin Jolly and Roo
Seniors - 1, Holly Murdoch and Bailey
Class 7 - 90cm
Juniors - 1, Isla Campbell and McGinty; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Isla Campbell and Bob
Seniors - 1, Lorna Wilson and Silvana; 2, Bryony McCaw and Flynn; 2,
Class 8 - 1.00m
Juniors - 1, Isla Campbell and Bob; 2, Caitlin Jolly and Finn; 3, Jade Stewart and Holly
Seniors - 1, Bryony McCaw and Flynn
CLass 9 - 1.10m
Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn