Calgow Equestrian Show Jumping results

There was a good turnout of competitors for the weekly show jumping league at Calgow Equestrian, near Newton Stewart, last night.

Before the classes started there was a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

Before the classes started there was a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

Results

X-poles

Juniors

Lead rein - 1, Charlie Ball and Toffee; 2, Kasie Jones and Toffee

Assisted - 1, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 2, Lyndsay Cannon and Apple

Non-assisted - 1, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 2, Sarah Jones and Skye; 3, Erin Finlay and Jake

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors:

Assisted - 1, Lyndsay Cannon and Apple; 2, Erin Finlay and Jake; 3, Chloe Maxwell and Willow

Non-assisted - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Lorna Cannon and Mac; 3, Megan McIlwraith and Heather

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors :

1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Madison Lochrie and Sunny

Seniors - 1, Kayleigh McCulloch and Big B

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Madison Lochrie and Sunny; 3, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

Seniors - 1, Hannah Burns and Jazz; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch and Big B; 3, Donald Smith and Ruffy

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Isla Campbell and Bob; 3, Amy Wright and Golden Legend

Seniors - 1, Andrea Fitton and Blue; 2, Donald Smith and Ruffy; 3, Hannah Burns and Jazz

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Isla Campbell and Bob; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly; 3, Amy Wright and Golden Legend

Seniors - 1, Charlotte McDowall and Bubblegum; 2, Emma Dunne and Bandit; 3, Brady Maxwell and Millie

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly

Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue; 2, Charlotte McDowall and Bubble gum; 3, Brady Maxwell and Milly

CLass 9 - 1.10m

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn

Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue