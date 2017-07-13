Calgow Equestrian Show Jumping
Results - Tuesday, July 11:
Class 1 - X-Poles
Juniors:
Lead rein - 1, Sophie Moore and Earnie; 2, Nicola Ward and Earnie; 3, Brooke Stewart and Toffee
Assited - 1, Keera McClymont and Baby King
Class 2 - 40cm
Juniors:
1, Chloe Maxwell and Willow; 2, Erin Finlay and Jake
Class 3 - 50cm
Juniors :
1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Chloe Maxwell and Willow 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia
Class 4 - 60cm
Juniors - 1, 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia
Seniors
1, Fiona Campbell and Macy
Class 5 - 70cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Rowen Allison and Blue
Seniors
1, Fiona Campbell and Macy
Class 6 - 80cm
Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Charlotte Service and FoleyM
Seniors - 1, Andrea Fitton and Blue; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch and Bandit
Class 7 - 90cm
Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Charlotte Service and Foley
Seniors - 1, Leona Wallace and Saffy
Class 8 - 1.00m
Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly
Seniors - 1, Emma Dunne and Bandit; 2, Leona Wallace and Saffy
CLass 9 - 1.10m
Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly
