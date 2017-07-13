Search

Keera McClymont and Baby King

Calgow Equestrian Show Jumping

Results - Tuesday, July 11:

Class 1 - X-Poles

Juniors:

Lead rein - 1, Sophie Moore and Earnie; 2, Nicola Ward and Earnie; 3, Brooke Stewart and Toffee

Assited - 1, Keera McClymont and Baby King

Class 2 - 40cm

Juniors:

1, Chloe Maxwell and Willow; 2, Erin Finlay and Jake

Class 3 - 50cm

Juniors :

1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Chloe Maxwell and Willow 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Class 4 - 60cm

Juniors - 1, 2, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia

Seniors

1, Fiona Campbell and Macy

Class 5 - 70cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Rowen Allison and Blue

Seniors

1, Fiona Campbell and Macy

Class 6 - 80cm

Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Charlotte Service and FoleyM

Seniors - 1, Andrea Fitton and Blue; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch and Bandit

Class 7 - 90cm

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Charlotte Service and Foley

Seniors - 1, Leona Wallace and Saffy

Class 8 - 1.00m

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly

Seniors - 1, Emma Dunne and Bandit; 2, Leona Wallace and Saffy

CLass 9 - 1.10m

Juniors - 1, Jade Stewart and Holly