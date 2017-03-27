Bronze at the worlds for Scotland

Stranraer curler Vicki Adams and the rest of Eve Muirhead’s Scottish women’s team won bronze medals at the world curling championships in China, following their 6-4 win over Sweden yesterday morning.

In this bronze medal game, Sweden blanked the first end and then took the early advantage when their skip Anna Hasselborg tapped back with her last stone, to score two points after a measure for third. The Scots blanked the third and then scored one in the fourth end when skip Eve Muirhead drew her last stone inside three Swedish counters.

In the fifth end, Hasselborg played a hit and stay to add one more point for a 3-1 half-time lead.

Then, in the sixth, Muirhead took out a Swedish stone with her own last, but had to settle for two points – to level the score at 3-3 – rather than score a possible three when her own stone rolled on just too far after the hit.

The umpire’s measure was called into service again in the seventh end, and it denied Sweden a second shot in this end, with Sweden moving onto a 4-3 lead.

After this, it was Scotland all the way, Muirhead drew for one in the eighth end to level the score again, at 4-4. In the ninth, Muirhead produced a well-judged draw which Hasselborg could not better. The Swedish last stone was heavy and wide to give Scotland a steal of one and the lead in the game for the first time.

In the tenth end, after getting an early stone on the button, the Scots played guard after guard. Hasselborg’s attempted angle raise take-out with her last stone did not come off, giving Scotland another single steal and a 6-4 win.

Muirhead said, “We’re absolutely delighted and that was a really strong team performance. We really wanted that medal. It’s been a tough week, with a lot of ups and a lot of downs so to come away with a medal is really quite satisfying.”

“That was a tough game, Anna and the girls have been playing great and getting our two in six was really key. The ninth end was the first time we’ve been up on them in the last two games, and we played a fantastic last end.”

“That was my first bronze, I’ve got world gold, silver and bronze now, so I’m delighted and it’s good to have a solid Worlds going into the Olympic Games.”

“We deserved something because we fought really hard all week. OK, it’s bronze and that’s not the colour you want. It takes a lot to come back and win bronze, it’s one of the toughest medals for a team to win. But we’d be too greedy if we thought we should have had more this week, because I think the two best teams are in the final.”