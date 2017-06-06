Search

Bowls Scotland draw for the finals

bowling

bowling

0
Have your say

Draw and times for the finals of the Bowls Scotland Championship:

Monday 19th June at Kirkcowan Green at 7pm

Gents singles finalists –

Wigtown v Port William

Gents pairs finalists –

Sandhead A v Port William

Gents triples finalists –

Wigtown v Whithorn

Gents fours finalists –

Stranraer v West End

Tuesday 20th June at Sandhead Green at 7pm

Junior singles finalists –

Kirkcolm B v Port William

Gents over 55 singles finalists –

Stranraer A v Whithorn

Gents over 55 fours finalists –

Garlieston v Stranraer B

Mixed pairs finalists –

Port William v Kirkinner