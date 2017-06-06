Bowls Scotland draw for the finals

Draw and times for the finals of the Bowls Scotland Championship:
Monday 19th June at Kirkcowan Green at 7pm
Gents singles finalists –
Wigtown v Port William
Gents pairs finalists –
Sandhead A v Port William
Gents triples finalists –
Wigtown v Whithorn
Gents fours finalists –
Stranraer v West End
Tuesday 20th June at Sandhead Green at 7pm
Junior singles finalists –
Kirkcolm B v Port William
Gents over 55 singles finalists –
Stranraer A v Whithorn
Gents over 55 fours finalists –
Garlieston v Stranraer B
Mixed pairs finalists –
Port William v Kirkinner