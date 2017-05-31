Bowls Scotland draw

Bowls Scotland Championship
Draw for the semi-finals
Singles – Monday 5th June at 7pm
Newton Stewart green – Wigtown v Kirkinner, Whithorn v Port William
Pairs – Monday 5th June at 7pm
Newton Stewart green – Whithorn B v Port William
Stranraer green – Kirkcolm A v Sandhead A
Triples finalists – Monday 19th June. Kirkcowan green at 7pm
Wigtown v Whithorn
Fours finalists – Monday 19th June. Kirkcowan green at 7pm
Stranraer v West End
Mixed pairs – 9th June at 7pm
Kirkcowan green – Glenluce v Port William, Newton Stewart v Kirkinner
All games must be played on or before the dates given.
Results are to be called in to Brendan on 07921857042 before 10pm on the day.
(When there is no reply, leave a message with a contact number to enable him to confirm results).