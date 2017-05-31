Bowls Scotland draw

Bowls Scotland Championship

Draw for the semi-finals

Singles – Monday 5th June at 7pm

Newton Stewart green – Wigtown v Kirkinner, Whithorn v Port William

Pairs – Monday 5th June at 7pm

Newton Stewart green – Whithorn B v Port William

Stranraer green – Kirkcolm A v Sandhead A

Triples finalists – Monday 19th June. Kirkcowan green at 7pm

Wigtown v Whithorn

Fours finalists – Monday 19th June. Kirkcowan green at 7pm

Stranraer v West End

Mixed pairs – 9th June at 7pm

Kirkcowan green – Glenluce v Port William, Newton Stewart v Kirkinner

All games must be played on or before the dates given.

Results are to be called in to Brendan on 07921857042 before 10pm on the day.

(When there is no reply, leave a message with a contact number to enable him to confirm results).