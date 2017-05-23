Bowls Scotland draw

This is the draw and times for the third Round of the Bowls Scotland Championship.

Singles

Monday 29th May at 7pm

Kirkcowan green – Sandhead V Wigtown; Glenluce v Kirkinner; Isle of Whithorn V Whithorn; Port William V Newton Stewart

Pairs

Monday 29th May at 7pm

Newton Stewart green – Stranraer B v Whithorn B; Portpatrick v Port William

Stranraer green – Sandhead A V Glenluce A

West End green – Kirkcolm A V Stranraer A

Triples

Monday 29th May at 7pm

Newton Stewart green – Wigtown V Port William; Whithorn V Garlieston

Fours

Monday 29th May at 7pm

Newton Stewart green – Whithorn v Stranraer

Stranraer green – Wend End V Portpatrick

Junior singles, senior fours and senior singles will be played Tuesday 30th May. The venue for next round will be confirmed by phone.

Mixed Pairs

26th May

Stranraer green– Glenluce V Sandhead

Newton Stewart green – West End v Port William; Stranraer V Kirkinner

Kirkcowan green – Newton Stewart V Wigtown

All games must be played on or before the dates give.

The exception to this rule will be the seniors competitions, where the time given is the afternoon for the fours and the evening for the singles. Due to certain players working, this will be made flexible (afternoon or night) as long as the game is completed by the due date and the undernoted is notified to enable the venue to be retimed.

Results are to be called in to Brendan on 07921857042 before 10pm on the day. (If there is no reply, leave a message with a contact number to enable him to confirm results).