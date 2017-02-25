Bobby and Gregor into finals of Scottish

Stranraer curlers Bobby Lammie and Gregor Cannon won a dramatic semi-final last night at the Scottish Curling Championships at Perth Ice Rink, and now face David Murdoch in this afternoon’s final.

In a nail-biting semi, the team of Bruce Mouat, Bobby, Derrick Sloan and Gregor, went into the last end two shots down, but at the end of a roller-coaster fifteen minutes, the pressure was on opposition skip Kyle Smith when he found himself drawing against four shots with his last stone. He only managed to out-count one so gifted Team Mouat a three and the win, without Bruce having to play his last stone.

The final is being streamed live by the BBC, andf you can get the link from the Royal Caledonian Curling Club website if you want to cheer them on.