Blacks secure away win at Clydebank

CLYDEBANK 24 STEWARTRY 36

The BT West Division Two took Stewartry to Clydebank last weekend.

Stewartry got off to a good start when their pack chased their starting kick and got a turnover. Milligan was on hand to take the ball into the home 22. His inside pass put Muir in to touch down in the second minute. The conversion went wide.

Fingland caught the restart ball to return it giving the Blacks a 5 metre lineout. Clydebank caught the throw in and got back out of their 22 but Stewartry turned it over again to mount an attack. Home players went offside giving Mosey a kick at goal adding 3 points.

The home side got deep into the Stewartry 22 where the Blacks went offside. Clydebank went for a 5 metre scrum and took possession but the ball went forward.

The Blacks got the ball in the reset scrum to kick back to halfway but didn’t find touch. Clydebank went on the attack but the ball went forward. At the scrum the home pack took possession to kick for a 5 metre lineout where they caught the throw. But Stewartry managed to turn it over to clear back to halfway.

Underwood replaced Hugh Carson who had to leave the field with a back injury midway through the first period.

The Stewartry put in to a scrum 8 metres from their goal line was squint giving Clydebank the feed in. The home pack pushed the Blacks back over their line but the ball went forward in the touch down.

The Blacks got the ball at the reset but the clearing kick got charged down. Scott Carson caught the bouncing ball but there was a knock on in the tackle giving the home team the feed to a scrum 7 metres out. Clydebank took the ball sending it left to go in for a converted try.

Four minutes later another foray took the Blacks up 5 metres from the home line. At the ruck the ball came out to Broll who charged in to score. Mosey added the conversion.

Five minutes from the interval home players gave away a penalty on their own 10 metre line. Stewartry took a quick tap with Picken driving through but he was stopped 2 metres short.

Cannon stood off the ruck and took the ball to power over and touch down with Mosey adding the extras. A Clydebank penalty went wide with the half time score giving the Blacks a 15 point cushion.

Into the second half Taylor replaced Farquhar.and 5 minutes in Stewartry were offside on their 22 giving the home side a penalty and a 5 metre lineout. They caught the ball to go in and touch down. The conversion was wide of the post.

Cannon secured the rebound ball at the front of a lineout on halfway from his own throw in. The Blacks kicked down into the Clydebank 22. Scott Carson collected the ball going for the line before offloading but it went forward as he was stopped.

At a lineout on the halfway line Clydebank took the ball but Stewartry managed a turnover. Hogg took it forward into the home 22 before passing to Scott Carson who got nearer the home line before offloading to Broll for him to get a well executed try. Mosey converted.

Going into the last quarter in a lineout 20 metres from the home try line McCulloch got past 2 tackles before passing it out the back line. Heading to the try line Fingland moved to take the ball and score with Mosey converting.

With 15 minutes left Roberts and Farquhar replaced McMorran and Picken. Ten minutes from time the Blacks gave away a penalty 10 metres from their own line. A quick tap by Clydebank got them in for a converted try.

The Blacks kept pushing for the home line. In a ruck 8 metres form their line the home side were penalised. Stewartry drove for the line from the tap kick but the ball went forward. At the 5 metre scrum Clydebank took the ball but pressure by the Blacks forced an in goal touch down and a 22 dropout.

Five minutes from the end the Blacks were penalised on halfway. Another quick tap by Clydebank put them up the right wing for a try. The missed conversion left the final score Stewartry 36 Clydebank 24.

Stewartry squad:- J Fingland, J Farquhar, J Muir, R Austin, S Milligan, C Mosey, J Picken, I McMorran, S Broll, T Cannon, H Carson, R Porteous

(captain),, S Carson, S McCulloch, S Hogg, K Roberts, R Underwood, M Taylor.