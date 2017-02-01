Biggar success for Glasserton

Glasserton Curling Club emerged the clear winners of the Biggar Cup, sponsored by Penkiln Timber and Builders Merchants, Baldoon, on Wednesday at Stranraer Ice Rink.

The club finished the day plus 20 shots well clear of the runners-up Wigtown Curling Club who were plus eight shots.

At the close of play, Galloway Province President Drew Paton thanked the sponsor Peter Dewar from Penkiln Timber and Builders Merchants for coming along to present the prizes of Home Hardware vouchers to the winning team from Glasserton of James Maxwell, Colin Ferguson, Helen Vance and Louise Kerr.

Drew thanked all the curlers for participating and extended a special thanks to Rita Mitchell, who stepped in to make sure all the rinks were filled. He also had a word of thanks for the Galloway Province secretary for organising the competition.

On behalf of the winners Colin Ferguson accepted the trophy and spoke of how much the victory mean to all the members of the club.

Results:

1st session - T Bell, Glasserton 11 J Wilson, Kirkmabreck 4; A McClymont, Minnigaff 5 S Cannon, Wigtown 8; D McArthur, Minnigaff 4 I McFadzean, Kirkmabreck 12

2nd session - J Maxwell, Glasserton 10 G Adams, Kirkcowan 1; J Cannon, Wigtown 10 P Paton, Penninghame 5; M Ramsay, Glasserton 9 I Brunton, Penninghame 5.

Standings - Glasserton +20; Wigtown +8; Kirkmabreck +1; Kirkcowan & Penninghame -9; Minnigaff -11.