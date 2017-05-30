Big turnout for Brigend Mixed

Eighteen couples competed for the Brigend Mixed Trophy, sponsored by Derek Hart, in glorious sunshine. Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club would like to thank the Brigend for their continued sponsorship.

Results:

1, Gibby Coulter and Kerry McWilliam 72-8-64; 2, Kenny Ho and Vanessa Ho 80-16-64; 3, Peter Strain & Cilla Strain 77-11-66

Scratch John Smith & Jackie Hart - 76

Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club Draw for Cluckie International Trophy WoM & R D Watson Rosebowl Saturday 3rd June 2017 08.00 - R Shaw; C Bennewith; K Nicholson 08.10 - S Stables; R Herries; M Kyle 08.20 - S Robertson; G Robertson 08.30 - J Arnott; J Henderson 09.00 - J Smith; D McGinn 09.30 - G Campbell; S Kingston 09.45 - J McLean; J McGinness 10.00 - R McHarg; K Wilson; T McCreadie 12.00 - E Marshall; D Cluckie; B Cluckie 12.30 - L Lovsin; W Neil; T Simpson 13.00 - D Drysdale; N Cluckie; T Bark 14.30 - M Robinson; N Whyte; S Whannel Late entries please phone 01988 403354.