Big turn out for first round of winter dressage

On a brilliant sunny day, the first round of the Calgow Equestrian Winter Dressage League was held at the centre on Sunday and what a super turnout of entrants for the first competition. Well done to everyone who took part.

The competitors all observed a minute’s silence at 11am to remember the dead of two world wards and later and present conflicts before the competition began.

Thanks to the judge Karen Miller and Sue who scribed, and to all the helpers: Anne J, Anne K, Lindsay, Julia, Sarah and Shirley and Carol for doing food.

Results:

Pony club D:

Seniors - 1, Gillian Pearce on Ruby; 2, Erica Thompson on Blossom; 3=, Louise Kerr on Tara / Hannah Burns on Jazz

Juniors - 1, Marissa McDowall on King; 2, Beth Maxwell on Sunny; 3, Breagh Kirkpatrick on George

Intro A:

Seniors - 1, Gillian Wilson on Renee; 2, Sally Baxter on Silvana; 3, Kayleigh McCulloch on Datsie

Juniors - 1, Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie; 2, Marissa McDowall on Beauty; 3, Marissa McDowall on King

Prelim 7:

Seniors - 1, Kayleigh McCulloch on Macy; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch on Cruz; 3, Sue Forrest on Mitch

Juniors - 1, Molly McCubbin on Fizz

Riding school test:

1, Elayna Blaen on Toffee; 2, Sophie Barclay on Mia; 3, Jenny Nixon on Ravyn