Annual GFT Kirkcowan Fishing Competition

Galloway Fisheries Trust held their annual Kirkcowan Fishing Competition on Saturday 19th August. Around 40 adult and junior anglers joined the competition this year and it was anticipated that the winning fish would be a salmon, given the high river flows leading up to the competition. However, the majority of catches were pike, trout and perch with the winners as follows.

In the adult competition, William Salfenmoser took home the Chubby Reeves Cup and bottle of Crafty Distillery ‘Hills and Harbour’ Gin for Best Fish, with a 19lb pike caught and released at Dalreagle. Best Bag and the Chink Memorial Cup went to Fred Norman for four pike (all between 8-10 lbs in weight) – from Red Brae. 2nd in the adult competition was awarded to Paul Ryman for six trout up to ¾ lb in weight caught on the lower Tarf. In the junior category, Conal Sinclair won the Peter Greasley Cup by landing two trout and two pike upon the Tarf. Finlay Rodger took home 2nd prize and the Bill James Shield - for four pike caught upon Red Brae. 3rd place junior angler was Abbie Ribbens who caught two pike on her home turf of Torhouskie.

The day was a great success and would not have been possible without the many kind donations made by local businesses who input prizes for use in the tombola. Many thanks to new proprietors of the Craighlaw Arms – the McBains, who hosted the event and put on a free buffet following the prize giving; to Belhavan Best; to Kirkcowan Angling Club and Colin Richardson for sponsoring the junior awards; to Sharpe’s of Aberdeen for providing a fantastic trout fly rod as winning prize in the £5 board – won by delighted junior angler Matthew Gordon; and finally, to the Bladnoch District Salmon Fishery Board proprietors for donating use of their beats free of charge and in particular, to Sir Michael Wigan, Jonny Haley, Dick Scott and Andrew Gladstone for also donating many prizes.

Thank you to everybody who took part and helped organise this year’s competition which would not be possible without the generosity of many local businesses (please see the Galloway Fisheries Trust website ‘News’ section for a list of this year’s sponsors). In total, £591 was raised for the Galloway Fisheries Trust. This money will help fund the very necessary and varied work that the Galloway Fisheries Trust has been carrying out across local rivers since 1989, for the benefit of all fish species.