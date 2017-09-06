Anne and Barney come in third in Scottish Dressage Championships

Anne Keith from Creebridge and her horse It’s An Honour performed very well at last weekend’s Scottish National Dressage Championships at Rockrose Equestrian Centre in East Lothian, coming a creditable third in their class, prelim bronze level, out of 30 competitors.

They were also placed 15th out of 27 in the overall championships.

Anne said: “It was a great experience and I was so proud of ‘Barney’. I spoke to the judge afterwards and she was very impressed with him saying he was a great prospect for the future.

“I have to say a special thank you to my husband Gordon who is a great support to me and has endured many long, cold days at horse shows over the years!”