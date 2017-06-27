Angela and Vicky win Mary Stewart at Wigtown

Wigtown and Bladnoch Golf Club

The Mary Stewart Greensome was played on Sunday 25th June with a strong entry of 24 couples in cool and rather windy but dry weather.

The course was in great condition and many good scores were returned. The eventual winners were Angela Collings from the home Club and Vicky McLean from Dumfries with an excellent score of net 65. Runners-up on the better inward half were Gladys Kelly and Caroline Dodds from Kirkcudbright with a net 67½, with Fiona McCall and Isabell McClelland third, also on net 67½. The scratch prize went to Linda Jack and Fiona McGregor from Dumfries with a superb net 78.

I attach a photo of the prizewinners who were able to be present at the end. They are from the left:-