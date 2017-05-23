Anderson Trophy success for Newton Stewart

A team of ladies from Newton Stewart Golf Club won the Anderson Trophy which was played at Wigtownshire County Golf Club last weekend.
The Newton Stewart team saw off the challenge of ladies teams from other Wigotwnshire golf clubs.
