Young Scots to help shape the future of the arts in Scotland

Young Scot and Creative Scotland have launched a national search for young people with a passion and enthusiasm for the arts to join Scotland’s new National Youth Arts Advisory Group to help shape the future of culture and creativity.

Young Scot and Creative Scotland are searching for talented volunteers, aged 14-23, from a variety of diverse backgrounds to join the advisory panel.

The National Youth Arts Advisory Group will play a key role in setting out an artistic vision and recommendations to help Scotland’s young people to flourish and achieve their goals using arts and culture.

Over the last two years, the group has delivered Scotland’s first national youth arts strategy (Time to Shine), hosted the country’s first youth arts conference and supported 87 projects across Scotland.

Through Young Scot’s co-design process, the group will work with Creative Scotland to: Engage young people in considering the next phase of Creative Scotland’s Time to Shine strategy, and what it means for young people; Provide challenge and guidance to Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government on policies; Develop rewards, incentives and information to support young people to connect and better understand arts and culture in their local area and participate in a celebration event in 2018 – the Year of Young People – to showcase the partnership project and the work of young people involved.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Our research shows that young people in Scotland are incredibly passionate about the arts and keen to engage in cultural activities. We’re on the hunt for young people with talent, strong opinions and a passion for the arts. This is a brilliant chance to grow your skills and influence Scotland’s national policies around the arts and culture. Put yourself in the spotlight and get your voice heard by applying today.”

Colin Bradie, TTS programme manager at Creative Scotland said: “The National Youth Arts Advisory Group have, over the past few years, played a crucial role in supporting the delivery of Time to Shine - Scotland’s first national youth arts strategy.

“Creative Scotland is therefore delighted to be working in partnership with Young Scot to bring new members from across Scotland into this group. This will develop the reach and scale of the group, further supporting their work in helping to determine the priorities of young people.”

For more information or to apply for a place on the National Youth Arts Advisory Group, visit young.scot