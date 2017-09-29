Young local illustrator shines in Edinburgh

Last week, What’s Your Story? ambassadors showcased their latest work in Edinburgh.

What’s Your Story? is the first nationwide programme of its kind in Scotland. It nurtures the talent and ambition of young writers and illustrators, connecting them with others across the country and helping them shape the future of writing in Scotland.

Scottish Book Trust partnered with Neu! Reekie! to present the youngster’s work at an event held in National Library of Scotland.

This year the programme worked with seven Scottish teenagers, picked to develop their talents in creative writing or illustration, and involved them in building the teen literary scene in Scotland. The teens, aged 14-17, were selected from all over Scotland.

Georgia McLellan, from Dumfries and Galloway, presented a selection of illustrations. They depicted the life of Anne Douglas from her early days in the 1930, through the chaos of the Second World War and into her life as a parent in the revolutionary 1960s and 1970s.

Georgia said: “Being on the What’s Your Story? programme has been an incredible experience for me. It’s helped me to improve my confidence massively, find my own style and meet so many incredible, arty and unique people. These last few months have been amazing!”

The teen’s year with What’s Your Story? included a residency in the National Library of Scotland, professional mentoring, a creative retreat, programming the teens creative writing conference StoryCon, and the feature showcase event.

Applications are currently open to take part in next year’s What’s Your Story? programme, which is funded by the Big Lottery Fund’s Young Start programme. It is free to apply for and take part in, and interested 14 to 17-year-olds from all over Scotland are encouraged to apply. Travel expenses will be covered for all participants.

Any young writers or illustrators who are interested in taking part in the What’s Your Story? programme should visit www.thestoryis.co.uk for more details. The closing date for applications is Monday, October 16.