Yellow weather warning of high winds and snow

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of high winds and possible snow across Scotland including parts of the south west.

Winds are eexpected to increase in strength during Wednesday afternoon and evening, accompanied by increasingly wintry showers.

By evening several centimetres of snow will begin to accumulate away from western coasts, especially over higher ground.

In combination with gale force winds, gusting up to 65mph near showers, travel conditions will start to turn very tricky, resulting in longer travel travel times.

A deepening depression will pass northern Scotland on Wednesday, accompanied by strong and gusty winds. It will also start to pull in much colder air, which will lead to the showers turning to snow, sleet and hail in many areas later in the day. Lightning may accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.