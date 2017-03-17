Worker dies in wind turbine site accident

A worker has died after an accident at a windfarm construction site near Barrhill.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called in response to a man being injured at the Kilgallioch wind farm on Wednesday at 6.45pm.

A 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene shortly arfter the arrival of emergency services.

It is understood that the man was working for Gamesa, a turbine manufacturing company, and was inside a wind turbine tower currently under construction, when the accident occurred.

A Gamesa spokesperson said: “An employee working for Gamesa at Kilgallioch Windfarm has been involved in a fatal accident inside a tower under construction.

“Gamesa is conducting a thorough investigation together with the authorities to establish the root cause of this fatal accident”.

“Work at the wind farm has been stopped while the investigation takes place”.

“We are very saddened and our thoughts go to the family of the employee”.

Developer ScottishPower Renewables said a full investigation is underway by the Health and Safety Executive and police.

A ScottishPower Renewables spokesperson said: “ScottishPower Renewables can confirm the fatality of a 37 year old man working for a contractor at Kilgallioch Windfarm in South Ayrshire.

“A full investigation is now under way by the Police and the Health and Safety Executive. ScottishPower Renewables will support and co-operate fully with these investigations. Our thoughts are with the family of the technician involved in the incident.”

Police Scotland say the site has been closed for investigations and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed. A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.