Windfarm money handed over to community groups by CVCC

Cree Valley Community Council has distributed over £30,000 of windfarm community benefit fund money to 12 of the 21 organisations that applied for financial support.

The top amount awarded was £10,000 to help Glentrool Community Trust create an off-road footpath between Glentrool village and Bargrennan.

Newton Stewart Initiative received £8500 to help pay a project officer for another year. Newton Stewart Museum got £2500 to help with repairs; Newton Stewart’s bowling and tennis clubs got £2000 each; Newton Stewart Walking Festival received £1250; Wigtownshire Cycling and BMX Club, the 2nd Newton Stewart Brownies and Palnure Bowling Club under 14s received £1000 each; the Pumpkin Playgroup got £900 and the Mini Major Twirlettes and the Galloway Music Festival were both awarded £750.

The grants were all ratified by Scottish Power Renewables who provide the funds from their Kilgallioch Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

A CVCC spokesperson said: “Nine applicant groups were unsuccessful with their applications because it was decided that either they did not meet the criteria or their projects did not represent sufficient value for money to our community.”