Wigtown to get 3G and 4G reception from mast

Wigtown and District Community Council members have agreed to show their support for a new telecommunications mast at Kirkland Hill to improve mobile phone reception in the area.

The 25 metre mast will replace the out-of-date mast and will be more substantial to support heavier antennae capable of providing 3G or 4G reception.

The access to the site will now be via New Road onto Kirkland hill rather then Beddie Crescent, a change from the proposal details discussed in July.

The appearance of containers in Wigtown’s lorry park has been brought to the attention of the members of the community council. Community Council Convenor Sandra McDowall said the community council was unaware of any planning applications for the siting of the containers, and fellow CC member Matt Kitson added that the local authority wanted them relocated as their presence was causing difficulty for lorries turning in the lorry park.