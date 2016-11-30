Wigtown’s princesses light up festive season

Wigtown’s festival princesses, twins Diana and Helene Stetina, flew in from Austria specially to perform their ceremonial duties and carry out the Christmas lights switch-on.

Local church ministers Rev. Steven McGarva and Rev. Eric Boyle assisted with Carol singing at the Market Cross accompanied by Creetown Silver Band.

Local Bookstore owner Ian Cochrane had composed a Christmas song and it was sung by Ian and Joyce Cochrane and some of the Wigtown Primary children.

All were then invited to the County Buildings where refreshments were provided by the Community Council and served by the ladies from the Wigtown Community Shop.

Wigtown Festival Company also offers a warm welcome at this year’s Winter Kist.

Taking place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November in the County Buildings, Wigtown from 10am-4pm, there were 25 unique and distinctive stalls to browse over two days with five new exhibitors to The Kist.

Producers and Artisans are selected to showcase the best of local and national art, craft, food and drink.

Rachel and Jack Dow with Santa and elves Diana and Helene Stetin.

Sophie and Nathan Keith with Santa and elves Diana and Helene Stetin.

Abigail, Cohen and Zoe Stewart with Santa and elves Diana and Helene Stetin.

Abigail, Cohen and Zoe Stewart with Santa and elves Diana and Helene Stetin.

The Christmas lights are switched on by the festival princesses Diana and Helene Stetina.