Wigtown Lorry Park to change its name

Plans to change the name of Wigtown’s ‘Lorry Park’ to the more inclusive ‘Coach and Car Park’ were discussed and CC member Joe McKeown thought that renaming the park would encourage more coachloads of people to come to the town.

Convenor Matt Kitson liked the idea and Robin Richmond suggested the first job was to contact the coach companies to inform them.

The four different plans for a junction at the Mercat Cross have been reduced to two and now there is to be consultation with the community about which one they like best. CC member Sandra McDowall said a central wooden planter would be more in keeping with the townscape than a yellow bollard.