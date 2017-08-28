Two rescues in two days for GMRT

It’s has been a very busy time over the weekend for the volunteer members of the Galloway Mountain Rescue Team with two successful rescues completed.

A spokesman for the GMRT said: “On Sunday evening, Dumfries Galloway Police Division mobilised the Galloway MRT to attend a medical emergency as a party of four walkers descended the Merrick via Fell of Eschoncan. One of the walkers went over on their ankle whilst on the Fell and couldn’t complete the walk down.

“Galloway MRT carried out an assessment on the casualty before evacuating the party of four off the hill via ‘Galloway Lima’, our Land Rover Defender.”

Just under 24 hours earlier, just after 10pm on Saturday night, Galloway MRT were mobilised by Dumfries Galloway Police Division to search for two missing persons on the Merrick. Team members searched throughout the night until the two were found safe and well.