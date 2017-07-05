Two airlifted from Galloway Hills

Two members of a Duke of Edinburgh expedition were airlifted off a hill near Newton Stewart.

Just before 6pm on Tuesday, July 4, Galloway Mountain Rescue Team were mobilised by Dumfries Galloway Police to reports of two of the party having suffered a leg injury each.

Nearly 20 of the rescuers arrived on scene and made their way to the casualties, however the HM Coastguard Prestwick SAR Flight Helicopter beat them to the location.

Once the two casualties were airlifted off the hill, Galloway MRT regrouped, debriefed and stood down.