Weekend closure of A77 for roadworks

The A77 will be closed between Turnberry and Alloway for resurfacing work with diversions in place from 8pm tonight (Friday, February 17) until 6am on Monday (February 20).

The resurfacing work is taking place on the A77 from Drummellan Farm to Smithston (located between Maybole and the B742).

During this time both carriageways will be closed, with a diversion route in place.

The signed diversion route will divert northbound vehicles onto the A719 at Turnberry, Dunure Road, Greenfield Avenue, B7024 Alloway, Murdochs Loan, Doonholm Road, before rejoining the A77. Southbound traffic will exit the A77 at Doonholm Road and continue along Dunure Road and then the A719.

Operating company representative for Scotland TranServ, Andy Fraser said: “The resurfacing works are essential for the safety of road users in the area. The full weekend closure will allow the works to take place safely and continuously.”