Over 43,000 cars for Stena over season

Chris Rea famously sang about Driving Home for Christmas but he should maybe have included a line about taking the boat as leading ferry company Stena Line looks forward to another busy festive season.

A whopping 43,000 cars and a total of 145,000 passengers have been booked to travel on Stena Line’s Irish Sea routes during the Christmas period from December 16 to January 3.

And the message from the company is don’t hang about as you could be left high and dry.

With no fewer than 224 weekly crossings across the company’s five routes between Great Britain and Ireland, there is still very limited availability for anyone who hasn’t yet booked but the advice is not to hang around like the proverbial Christmas stocking or you’ll be travelling nowhere this year.

Stena Line’s Diane Poole said: “As always, the Christmas period is set to be a very busy one for Stena Line with approximately 145,000 passengers and 43,000 cars currently booked to travel between now and January 3.

“The busiest period within this is December 21-23 and our crossings from January 2-4 are also particularly busy as people return home after the Christmas holidays.

“However, given the size of our fleet and choice of routes, we still have some very limited availability for anyone planning a last minute trip home but you’d really need to be booking as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We have no sailings on Christmas Day on any of our routes,” she added.

Stena Line carries more passengers between Britain and Ireland than all other operators combined, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes including Liverpool to Belfast, Cairnryan to Belfast, Heysham to Belfast, Holyhead to Dublin and Fishguard to Rosslare routes.