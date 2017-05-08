Newton Stewart man and 77 year-old woman from Stranraer die in A75 crash

A Newton Stewart man and a 77 year-old woman from Stranraer have died following a crash on the A75 on Saturday 6 May.

Paul McCleary, aged 36 of Newton Stewart, the driver of a Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Elizabeth Walton, from Stranraer, who was a rear seat passenger in a Vauxhall Meriva, both died in the accident.

Two men aged 81 and 72 years, and a 70 year old woman remain in local hospitals for treatment. All are still described by medical staff as stable.

Around 5pm on Saturday a Suzuki Grand Vitara travelling east and a westbound Vauxhall Meriva collided on the A75 near to Ardachie, Kirkcowan.

Police added that enquiries into the road crash are continuing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Dumfries Road Policing Unit via 101 quoting incident number 2987/06.