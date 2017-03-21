MSP welcomes A75 moves

Local MSP Finlay Carson has welcomed commitments made today by Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to increase traffic calming measures for the A75 running through Springholm and Crocketford.

During a visit to Springholm and Crocketford by the Transport Minister the following commitments were agreed: Traffic light system for Springholm by October with possible expediting; Council to examine pick-up points for school children in Crocketford; Transport Scotland to examine crossing for Crocketford; Government to re-examine a bypass for Crocketford and Springholm within the STPR.

Finlay Carson and residents have hailed this as a positive step in the right direction, after years of lobbying the Government to take urgent action to tackle the effects of heavy traffic through the villages.

Finlay Carson said: “The commitments made by Humza Yousaf today are a positive step in the right direction.

“As a local councillor in 2014 I conducted a traffic survey and recommended that traffic calming measures were urgently needed for both villages. I am delighted that the Scottish Government has finally heeded the concerns of local residents and will soon take action.

“However, while these extra traffic calming measures are welcome, it cannot be ignored that Crocketford and Springholm are the only remaining villages along the A75 that have not been bypassed. This is an injustice for these local communities and I will continue to make the case that a bypass is urgently required for both Crocketford and Springholm.”