MSP raises concerns over timing of A77 works

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson has raised concerns with Transport Scotland over their decision to carry out resurfacing works on a stretch of the A77 north of Stena road during July.

In a meeting with Transport Scotland on Monday, Finlay welcomed the much needed resurfacing works, though raised concerns from a number of constituents and local businesses, including Stena Line, that the scheduled resurfacing would cause a high level of disruption during one of the busiest periods for the ferry port.

The maintenance works, which were originally due to take place in March, were postponed due to concerns raised by stakeholders over planned closures to the A77 at that time.

The works will involve resurfacing approximately 600m of existing trunk road.

Transport Scotland expect a full weekend closure and 4 weekday overnight closures will be required to complete the works.

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson said: “This resurfacing work is long-overdue and I am delighted that Transport Scotland have finally got round to doing something about the state of the road.

“However, these works should have been carried out in March, when originally proposed.

“Closing the A77 during July, one of the busiest months for the ferry port in Cairnryan, will mean a 45 minute detour along an already congested A75 for the ferry traffic.

“I would urge Transport Scotland to take another look at the options and consider postponing these works until after the holiday period.”