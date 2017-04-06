MP gets “clarity” over timescale for A77 landslip works at Cairnryan

Galloway MP Richard Arkless has met with bosses from TranServ and Transport Scotland at the Cairnryan landslip site to discuss issues and a proposed timeline for the repair work.

The MP has been working to try to accelerate work on the A77, and the meeting has “finally provided some clarity” and much needed time scales for improvement work to begin.

He said: “I discovered at the meeting that the entire road has never been closed as a result of the large landslip on the shore side of the north bound carriage. We see lights there permanently, but never any work taking place, which annoys everyone.

“That lane is permanently closed for 100 meters for a very good reason - because it is simply not safe to drive on. The lights are there to keep traffic off the unstable lane - in the circumstances there is no choice but to do this.”