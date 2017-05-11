Motorcyclist dies in accident near Castle Douglas

A 59 year-old motorcyclist, believed to be from the Castle Douglas area, has died following an accident on the Old Military Road near to Castle Douglas.

At 11.31pm on Wednesday 10 May, Police were informed of a road traffic collision on the C1S, Old Military Road approximately one mile outside Castle Douglas.

Emergency services attended and sadly found the 59 year-old male rider of a black coloured Triumph motorcycle had died at the scene.

The road was closed to allow collision investigations to take place and re-opened around 4.50am on Thursday 11 May.

Constable Hazel Smyth of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out a full crash investigation into this collision and would ask that anyone who may have witnessed this RTC get in touch with us. We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have travelled the Old Military Road between 1630 hours and 2330 hours on Wednesday 10 May 2017. Anyone with information can contact Roads Policing Unit at Dumfries on the 101 number quoting incident reference PDG0107280517 or PS20170510-4240.”

Police say that relatives are aware however formal identification is yet to take place.