Man and woman die in A75 crash

A man and a woman have died following a crash between two cars on the A75 near Newton Stewart on Saturday 6 May.

Around 5pm a Suzuki Grand Vitara travelling east and a westbound Vauxhall Meriva collided on the A75, Gretna to Stranraer road, near to Ardachie, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart.

The 36 year-old male driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara died at the scene.

A 77 year-old woman, a passenger in the Vauxhall Meriva, was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later.

Four people, two men, aged 81 and 72, and a woman aged 70, from the Vauxhall Meriva and a 33 year old woman from the Suzuki Grand Vitara were injured in the crash.

The 81 year old driver was taken by helimed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as serious.

The 70 year old woman remains within Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and the 72 year old man remains within Stranraer Community Hospital for treatment. Both are described by medical staff as being in a stable condition.

The 33 year old woman sustained minor injuries and was released after treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Police say enquiries into the crash are continuing and any witnesses are asked to contact Dumfries Road Policing Unit via 101 quoting incident number 2987/06.