Have your say on bus pass changes

Dumfries & Galloway residents are being asked to have their say about the future of Scottish Government-funded free transport.

Age Scotland is calling on people of all ages to take part in the consultation, which closes on November 17. The charity will be hosting a presentation about the concessionary transport scheme at their meeting, at Woodland House Hotel, Dumfries, on Wednesday, November 1. The meeting starts at 10.15, with the presentation at 3pm, but the organisers would like people to get in touch first by phone or email if they want to attend. email members@agescotland.org.uk or phone 0333 323 2400.

The Scottish Government is holding a nationwide consultation about the future of the scheme, including a proposal to raise the eligibility age to 65.

At present, everyone is entitled to a free bus pass when they reach 60.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has stressed that no-one will lose their pass if the age is raised.

Keith Robson, Age Scotland’s Charity Director, said: “We know how much older people value and use the concessionary scheme and it can be a real lifeline for many of them. We’d encourage everyone to make sure their voices are heard.”

The meeting will also feature the charity’s Money Matters roadshow with advice on everything from pensions to budgeting. It provides an opportunity for older people’s groups across Dumfries & Galloway to meet up to share news and access information and support.

Everyone can respond to the consultation at consult.scotland.gov.uk or by calling 0131 244 0781.