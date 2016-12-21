Going nowhere without a new travel pass

We all know that ‘you cannae shove yer granny off the bus’ – but from January, she might not be able to get on the bus if she hasn’t updated her bus pass!

The old bus passes have been replaced by a new, updated travel pass. These will be the only passes accepted on the buses from the New Year so if you normally get the bus to pop to the shops, visit a friend or to just get around, make sure you have got your updated travel pass.

Anyone who hasn’t got their new travel card still has time to get one.

Chair of Swestrans, Tom McAughtrie, said: “There are still 1500 people who have used their bus pass in the past year that haven’t replaced their card yet. It’s not too late – get in touch with the council today.”