Five sets of roadworks on A77

There are no less than five sets of temporary traffic lights on the A77 between Ayr and Ballantrae this week.

On Monday, June 5 from 9am to 3pm there are temporary traffic lights on the A77 Northbound carriageway opposite Drumbar cottage south of Alloway.

From May 31 to June 9 at 6pm there are temporary three-way traffic lights in use on the A77 at School Road Junction in Minishant. Lights will be manually controlled at peak times.

From Monday, June 5 at 9.30am to Tuesday June 6 at 3.30pm there are two-way traffic lights progressively through Kirkoswald.

On Monday June 5 from 9am to 3pm there are temporary traffic lights on the A77 Northbound

carriageway at Turnberry For carriageway patching.

On Monday, June 5 from 9.30am to 4pm there are two-way temporary traffic lights continuously at 192a Dalrymple St, Girvan.

There are also temporary traffic lights at Kennedy’s pass, Lendalfoot after a landslip.