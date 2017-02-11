Feedback signs to be made permanent

Temporary (mobile) driver speed feedback signs currently used at three locations in Wigtownshire are to be replaced with permanent ones.

This council work was approved by elected members at Wednesday’s meeting of the Wigtown Area Committee.

The members agreed that £15,000, ringfenced for the purpose, be used for signs on the A747 at Monreith, the A747 south of Port William and the A77 at the Lochans.

If more funding becomes available, mobile signs on the U102 Main Street, Sandhead, the B737 Leswalt High Road, Sheuchan School, Stranraer and the B735, Newton Stewart Road in Kirkcowan will also become permanent.