En route for an improved A77?

It’s time to get serious about upgrading the road network in South West Scotland.

That’s the message the A77 Action Group and South Scotland MSP Brian Whittle have taken to Transport Minister Humza Yousaf during a meeting earlier this week in the Scottish Parliament. Fellow MSPs John Scott and Finlay Carson, who represent constituencies along the route of the A77 and A75, joined Brian and the Action Group for the meeting, the latest step in the campaign to ‘dual’ the roads, providing better links to Cairnryan.

At the meeting, the Transport Minister agreed to fund a full strategic review of the A77 and A75 as a first step towards examining options for future improvements.

Brian Whittle MSP said: “I’m pleased that the A77 Action Group have now had an opportunity to put their concerns directly to the Transport Minister.

“Along with the Ayrshire Growth Deal, a programme of investment and improvements in the A77, along with the A75, would give a massive boost to the economy in the years to come.

“The section of A77 between Stranraer and Ayr is a real weak point in Scotland’s road network.”