CVCC requested new footbridge

Cree Valley Community Council decided last month at an emergency meeting to ask the local authority for a new Sparling Bridge, even though this would delay the work until 2018.

The CVCC now wants to find a temporary solution for residents who face daily difficulties crossing the Cree Bridge, until the new footpath is in situ.

A statement from the community council on Tuesday stated: “Following an investigation by members of the Cree Valley Community Council, a request was made to Dumfries and Galloway Council that consideration be given to the option of providing a new modern bridge rather than extending and reinstalling the old Bailey Bridge at the new Sparling Bridge crossing site.

“CVCC held an emergency meeting on Friday August 11 to discuss the proposal and the possibility of extended timescales involved should a new bridge be considered best value.

“It was agreed unanimously by the elected members of the Community Council that a new bridge would be the preferred option if the delivery timescale was within an acceptable period of time.

“Dumfries and Galloway Council have now responded to the request and confirmed that a new structure would not only be more cost effective for the Council but a more modern design would be beneficial to the wider community as well as be able to cater for cycle traffic as part of the National Cycle Network.

“The proposed new structure will be positioned at the community’s preferred new site, it will carry a three-metre wide deck and be incorporated within the Newton Stewart Flood Protection Scheme currently in the design stage.”

CVCC Chairman, Clifford Smithers commented: “We feel that this is in the best interests of the Cree Valley Community and we look forward to working with Dumfries and Galloway Council engineers in the coming weeks on the initial design proposals.

“We are confident we can deliver something which will be an asset to not only Newton Stewart and Minnigaff but to the entire Cree Valley area.

“I have already been in contact with one less-able member of the community about the mobility issues they face, whilst awaiting the installation of the new bridge. I urge others with mobility issues to contact myself via email (ccservice@hotmail.co.uk) and we will try to identify a solution in the interim.”