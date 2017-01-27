Cree Bridge pavements too narrow

The Cree Bridge pavements are not wide enough for buses and pedestrians it has been claimed.

A Minnigaff man was raging on Monday when he was allegedly nearly knocked over when a bus mounted the bridge pavement beside him.

He said: “The sooner the Sparling Bridge is back up the better as it’s dangerous crossing the Cree Bridge.

“The pavements are not wide enough and the parapets are too low. I am reporting this to the police. What if it had been a child in a buggy?”

When contacted by The Galloway Gazette, bus company Stagecoach said they were looking into the incident.

The Cree Bridge is over 200 years-old and was built at a time when a horse and cart was the main mode of transport.

The debate about the positioning of the Sparling Bridge is still ongoing, according to local councillors. The matter will be discussed at a Flood Group meeting on Wednesday, February 1 at 7.30pm in The McMillan Hall.