Call for Cree Bridge traffic lights to protect residents

Issues with pedestrians crossing the Cree Bridge will continue for the foreseeable future in light of the news that the Sparling Bridge is to be replaced with a new construction next year.

Cree Valley Community Council member Jim Brown suggested, at the monthly meeting on Monday night, that traffic lights would make the crossing much safer, but chairman Clifford Smithers said the number of roads connecting there would mean long traffic tailbacks.

Councillor David Inglis pointed out that a solution was necessary as the bridge would still be there after the new footpath went up.

Members were disappointed with the lack of response from community organisations to their appeal for applications for £50,000 funding towards a legacy project for the Cree Valley area.

The community council has the last tranche of windfarm funding to distribute and wants it to go towards something that will stand the test of time as well as benefit residents. Advertising in the press garnered only one registration of interest from the Galloway Fisheries Trust. Newton Stewart Initiative had previously expressed its interest in the funding.

Treasurer Richard Kay said he thought the community council should draw up their own list of worthwhile projects for consideration. A sub-committee was duly delegated to produce this list for members to study.