Busy summer continues for Portpatrick crew

The summer period has continued to be busy for the volunteer crew of the RNLB John Buchannan Barr, with several launches over the past few days.

On Wednesday 9 August the lifeboat was launched at 11.55am to assist Police Scotland with an incident North of Crammag Head near to the Mull of Galloway.

Whilst returning from this incident, the lifeboat was diverted at 2.10pm to investigate reports that a young boy was stuck on cliffs near to Portpatrick.

On arrival it was found that the lifeboat crew could not reach the stranded boy, and so the local HM Coastguard Cliff Rescue team were called to complete the rescue.

At 7.54pm on the same day the Lifeboat was launched again to return to the site of the original incident near Crammag Head to give further assistance to Police Scotland in dealing with the incident.

On Monday 14 August at 5.33am, the lifeboat was then launched to help in the search for an ex-fishing boat missing on passage from Girvan to Maryport in Cumbria. Belfast Coastguard had lost communication with the vessel at approximately 1.30am.

The Portpatrick Lifeboat had searched to the Mull of Galloway and around towards Drummore when the vessel was located 6Nm SW of Maryport at 6.52am. The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to Portpatrick at 7.55am as the lifeboat from Workington were dealing with the 18 metre vessel which was towed into Workingtown harbour.