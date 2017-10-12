A77 roadworks set to start at Beoch

Resurfacing of the A77 south of Cairnryan from Beoch to Drummuckloch is set to start next week.

Works to address issues with potholes and structural cracks over a 1.6km stretch of the carriageway will begin on Monday 16th October, and run until Thursday 9th November.

Traffic management will be removed over the weekend of Friday 3rd to Monday 6th November for nearby works to be mobilised.

Darren Mitchell, Scotland TranServ’s Road Design Engineer said: “Alongside counterparts at Police Scotland, the local authority and key stakeholders, we’re working to minimise the disruption while this essential road improvement project is carried out. Conditions on the road are such that we can implement a convoy management system to help reduce the impact on drivers, while keeping our workers safe.

“Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland has been investing in this area to improve the road surface of A77. This £900k project is in addition to autumn resurfacing works north of Cairnryan and at Altimeg near Ballantrae. We’ll be working hard to complete this important resurfacing project ahead of the winter season.”